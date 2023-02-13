LANGHAM HOSPITALITY GROUP BREAKS GROUND ON THE LANGHAM, VENICE

Langham Hospitality Group officially breaks ground on The Langham, Venice, marking the regeneration of the historic former Casino Mocenigo building and Murano glass factory into the finest resort in Venice which will open in 2026.

The Langham, Venice will blend modern luxury with authentic Venetian heritage in an intelligent renewal project that will become a new heritage landmark. Set directly on the Venetian laguna on the island of Murano, which is famed for its centuries-old tradition of glassmaking, the 133-room hotel including 30 suites, will see award-winning Italian architects Matteo Thun & Partners, restore the 16th Century casino original frescoes as well as the redevelopment of the 20th Century industrial glass factory buildings into a resort complex that speaks to Venice’s historic reputation as la Serenissima (the most sublime).

Brett Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of Langham Hospitality Group said: “The Langham, Venice is an integral part of Langham Hospitality Group’s global strategic expansion. The ground-breaking transitions from concept to creation reinforcing our commitment to bring to life the iconic Langham signatures in one of Europe’s most important cultural hubs.”

Elisa Vago, Partner in charge of the project, Matteo Thun & Partner said: “When we were asked by Langham Hospitality Group to submit our vision for a luxury resort in Murano, we were enthused by the unique opportunity to return historical buildings to their past glory and provide an extraordinary destination for the cultured, the curious and fun-loving visitors seeking to experience the authentic Venice.

We have worked closely with Langham Hospitality Group and the Venetian Heritage authorities to ensure that The Langham, Venice is an authentic reflection of the distinctiveness of Venetian culture and lifestyle. As the project starts on site, we cannot wait to see this vision materialise.”

Contemporary Luxury Meets Renewed Heritage

Murano Island is a site of exceptional cultural value, uniting Venetian Renaissance architecture with the modernity of industrial glassmaking furnaces. The unique mix of old and new marks the passage of time on the historic island, which will give guests and Venetian high society a renewed perspective on the floating city.

The Renaissance buildings facing the Venetian laguna will be fully restored, creating a sense of arrival from the water. Upon disembarking, The Langham, Venice guests will be transported to the past as they take in the Casino Mocenigo and its original frescoes dating back to the 1500’s dedicated to Music, Poetry and Love.

The Langham, Venice will retain and restore the original facades of the old glass furnace buildings, including their original wooden trusses. Guests will be immersed in a historic journey that blends The Langham heritage with the history of Venice throughout the resort. These include contemporary touches which celebrate Murano’s glassmaking heritage throughout the 133 guest rooms and suites as well as a restaurant with alfresco and indoor seating together with an exclusive rooftop bar. High society events and meetings will have a choice of two venues in a historic setting, one with exquisite laguna vistas and one on the enchanting central courtyard with both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Guests will be able to indulge in The Langham’s timeless signature traditions that will add a new dimension to the local dining scene. These include the exquisite afternoon tea which will honour a tradition which originated at The Langham, London in 1865. The resort will also include a private cooking school offering inspiration to guests seeking to take home a creative slice of Venice.

The restored buildings will wrap around a central private courtyard with pool, a rarely available feature in Venice, to form the heart of the resort. The architects have thoughtfully designed an immersive private lawned garden of tranquillity. The inviting 20 metre pool forms the centrepiece of the garden - artistically designed for swimming and leisure during the day and transformed at night with lighting & reflection into a sculptural waterbody for evening cocktails.

With its breathtaking views, its splendid façade on the laguna and its exclusive courtyard garden, The Langham, Venice will create an homage to Venetian culture and a new haven of luxury hospitality.