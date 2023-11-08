THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS AWAITS THIS WINTER WITH MANDARIN ORIENTAL

Welcoming families and fans across its international portfolio of hotels, resorts and Exclusive Homes collection, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group will curate magical, unforgettable moments this Christmas in a fresh take on seasonal stay, shop and celebration experiences.

Every hotel and resort within the Group offers distinctive activities and experiences that allow guests to connect with local culture and traditions while on their festive travels. This year’s Mandarin Oriental festive programme features both much-loved and new experiences, including:

Mandarin Oriental, Geneva

Geneva’s Christmas market once again promises a charming ambience for holiday celebrations this winter. Located on the picturesque Right Bank’s Quai du Mont-Blanc, this enchanting local market runs from 18th November to 26th December 2023, and features festive stalls with a myriad of seasonal delights, making it the perfect place to immerse yourself in the magic of the holiday season.

Just a short walk along the lakeside sits Mandarin Oriental, Geneva, enjoying breath-taking mountain backdrops and stunning views over the River Rhône. For a festive experience with a twist, head to the iconic ten-seat Omakase Bar for traditional Japanese dining and a live cooking experience like no other. Mandarin Oriental, Geneva also offer a festive in-room package that includes a bottle of champagne and holiday-themed treats upon arrival, dining credits, daily breakfast and a 10% discount at Globus luxury department store for Christmas shopping. Available from 15th November 2023 to 7th January 2024.

Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona

In Spain, Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona is set to host their charming annual Christmas market where stalls sell handcrafted goods and delicious hot chocolate with churros. To ensure a magical and truly unforgettable visit, younger guests will also get the chance to meet Santa Claus in his Post Office at the hotel as well as the Three Wise Men. They can even deliver letters to Santa and the Three Wise Men as the Post Office will be open during Christmas market hours. A diverse array of Christmas workshops are also on offer, including captivating storytelling and exciting cooking and cocktail sessions for the whole family.

Available from 15th December 2023 to 5th January 2024, excluding 25th, 26th & 31st December 2023 and 1st January 2024 at the Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona Christmas Market.

Finally, the hotel has partnered with the Soñar Despierto Charity Foundation and Llar Nova Esperança to create a Wishing Tree adorned with letters from children in foster centres in Catalonia. Visit to read these heartfelt letters and help fulfil their wishes.

Available from 15th December 2023 to 6th January 2024.

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

There’s truly nothing like the festive season in London so guests are guaranteed an unforgettable December during their stay at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London. From Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland to the scintillating lights across iconic spots including Bond Street and Belgravia, festive magic will be everywhere. In London’s famed West End theatres, performances include The Nutcracker or A Christmas Carol while guests are sure to be charmed by Covent Garden and Leicester Square´s festive markets.

Following a day out exploring, guests can relax in the festive warmth and comfort of Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London. Foodies can indulge in a Christmas themed afternoon tea, Heston’s spiced hot chocolate or winter warmer cocktails. Then, where better to unwind than at the Mandarin Oriental spa for a signature treatment.

Available from 20th November 2023 – 7th January 2024.

Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern

On the shores of Lake Lucerne, the magical Christmas market “Rudolf’s Christmas Spectacle” is just a short walk from the main train station, the city centre and Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern. From 17th November to 23rd December 2023, guests of all ages can look forward to food stands that rotate every week, a stroll through the beautifully decorated festive huts and Christmas gift hunting at handicraft vendors. An assortment of traditional cheese fondues are available over in the cosy fondue chalet, while little ones will love handicraft workshops while their parents enjoy live music.

Unwind after a day of shopping back at the iconic Belle Époque landmark of Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern which reopened in 2022 following an extensive renovation.

Available from 17th November to 23rd December 2023

Mandarin Oriental, Prague

For a perfectly frosty Christmas break, Prague’s Christmas Markets are a delightful reason to visit the elegant and iconic Czech capital. From 2nd December 2023 to 6th January 2024, the main market can be found in the Old Town Square, the heart of the city famed for its beautifully decorated Christmas tree and a wide variety of traditional Czech crafts, food, and beverages – all just a 10-minute walk from Mandarin Oriental, Prague. Another unmissable sight is Wenceslas Square market, known for its impressive backdrop of historical buildings and stalls offering gifts, treats and mulled wine. Lastly, Prague Castle market offers a more intimate and historical atmosphere with the 9th century castle as the stunning backdrop, as visitors can also enjoy local crafts and artisanal products.

Located amidst the palaces and gardens of Prague’s historic Malá Strana district, Mandarin Oriental, Prague is only steps away from the city’s most sought-after festive activities. To finish your day of sightseeing and exploring, enjoy a signature treatment at the hotel’s renowned spa.

Available from 2nd December 2023 to 6th January 2024

Mandarin Oriental, New York

Where could be more magical at Christmas than New York? Christmas markets abound in New York City, from the famous Bryant Park Winter Village to the Union Square Holiday Market. Conveniently located just a 5-minute walk from Mandarin Oriental, New York is the Columbus Circle Holiday Market in the southwest corner of Central Park. It features more than 100 artisans and designers selling their own unique wares, specialty food, handmade jewellery, art and more. Spend the afternoon enjoying a quintessential New York holiday, so take a romantic stroll through Central Park and ice skate at the famous Wollman Rink, just a few minutes from the Holiday Market.

Available 28th to November – 31st December 2023

Monday - Saturday from 11am - 8pm

Sundays from 11am - 7pm

Closes at 4pm on Christmas Eve and all of Christmas Day.

Mandarin Oriental, Munich

Mandarin Oriental, Munich, has organised a tantalising line-up of special events for the festive season. On Christmas Eve, guests are invited to savour a culinary masterpiece that promises to ignite all the senses, a four-course dinner crafted to celebrate winter. For those looking to indulge further, Christmas morning beckons with a sumptuous breakfast buffet complemented by a regular menu available throughout the day. Special dishes and dessert offerings are sure to add an extra touch of magic to the holiday celebrations.

For New Year’s Eve, the evening begins with a glass of champagne upon arrival, setting the stage for an unforgettable night. Live music and a DJ will provide a mesmerising atmosphere, while the hotel will be adorned with elegant New Year decorations to add a further touch of glamour.

The night’s real pièce de résistance is the buffet-style cocktail dinner that continues until 1am. Guests will be treated to culinary delights including a sushi bar, oyster bar, a selection of Asian delicacies and dessert bar, all thoughtfully presented across four different rooms. This vibrant cocktail dinner with multiple food stations promises to take guests on an unforgettable festive culinary journey.

Available from 30th November 2023 to 6th of January 2024