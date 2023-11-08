Sonoma County Tourism Launches “Discover Your &” Consumer Marketing Campaign

Sonoma County Tourism has announced the launch of its “Discover Your &” consumer marketing campaign, which is designed to inspire visitation to the destination in the off-peak season of November through April.

The “Discover Your &” campaign works to leverage all the great things that consumers know Sonoma County for, while also showcasing incredible experiences and activities they might not be aware of (yet). While Sonoma County is renowned for its world-class wine scene and unrivaled natural beauty, “Discover Your &” also connects visitors with only-in-Sonoma County events and high touch experiences they can choose based on their personal interests and needs. Visitors also enjoy a higher level of access this time of year to local makers and artisans to gain a deeper understanding of how Sonoma County inspires them to create all our world-class products and experiences.

“Sonoma County is particularly compelling this time of year,” said Todd O’Leary, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Sonoma County Tourism. “You might have a favorite Chardonnay from Sonoma County, but have you paired it with freshly caught Dungeness crab uniquely prepared at one of our fabulous restaurants? Or, you may love exploring our incredible Pacific coastline, but have you witnessed the great migration of humpback whales just offshore? To further entice visitors, our businesses are offering high-touch experiences and lodging offers that make Sonoma County a must-visit destination in the off-peak season.”

A tentpole of the campaign is a promotion entitled “More Than a Stay.” A curated list of both lodging offers, and high-touch experiences, inspires visitors to explore more aspects of the destination while also saving them money.

For more information on the “Discover Your &” campaign, including loads of travel inspiration about Sonoma County, please visitsonomacounty.com.

