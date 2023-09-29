The Grenada Tourism Authority Announces Virgin Atlantic Expansion With Third Flight to Grenada

The Grenada Tourism Authority is pleased to announce that Virgin Atlantic will increase its service at Maurice Bishop International Airport, from two flights to three flights per week during the winter season.

The carrier currently flies an Airbus 330-300 with 264 seats to Grenada on Tuesdays and Saturdays and will add a third weekly service on Fridays starting 8 December, 2023 through to 29 March, 2024. All three services fly from London Heathrow via Barbados, which marks a significant step in enhancing convenience of accessibility to the destination.

Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Randall Dolland said, “We are delighted to welcome this third frequency to Grenada, it is a clear indication that our tourism product continues on an upward trajectory. Our valued partners at Virgin Atlantic have recognised this, and this additional capacity will contribute significantly to even higher occupancies for our hotels and provide a substantial boost to our economy.”

“This additional capacity perfectly aligns with the increased demand for events like the England vs West Indies T20 cricket match and our 50th anniversary of Independence, for which we anticipate a significant uptick of arrivals from the diaspora, who are keen to celebrate this auspicious occasion with family and friends on island.” said Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Virgin for their unwavering support and confidence in Grenada and we commit to further fostering this partnership as we move forward.”

Since 14th June, travellers have been able to use Virgin Atlantic to travel between Grenada and Barbados. The addition of this third service provides more seat capacity and convenience between the two islands.

The Grenada Tourism Authority reaffirms its commitment to working closely and diligently with our airline partners with the objective of increasing and facilitating further connectivity to the tri-island state.