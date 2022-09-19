The Puerto Rico Convention Center.

The Caribbean’s biggest travel conference is set for San Juan, Puerto Rico next month.

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Caribbean Travel Marketplace, long the premier gathering of the region’s travel industry, is holding its first in-person edition since the onset of the pandemic.

This year’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace will run from Oct. 3-5 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan.

It’s a major message of the Caribbean’s tourism rebirth.

Indeed, much of the Caribbean is seeing record-breaking tourism numbers, with many destinations now eclipsing their highest levels of stay over arrivals before the pandemic.

This year’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace, which focuses on bringing together suppliers and buyers, has already topped 14,270 pre-scheduled appointments, with 350 supplier companies signed on and 168 buyer companies confirmed.

Delegates range from 28 different countries and 19 source markets, with a total of more than 1,125 delegates already.

The early popularity of this year’s event has led the CHTA to begin planning for the 2023 edition, which is targeted for the second quarter of next year or later.

“The distinct buzz the trade association is witnessing this year is undoubtedly due to the pent-up demand for in-person, face-to-face interaction among buyers and sellers and consumer demand for travel experiences after two years of pandemic-related isolation and lockdowns,” the CHTA said in a statement.

Registration remains open.