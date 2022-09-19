Arabian Travel Market partners with IHG for 2023 edition

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director of the ATM

The Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has signed an agreement with IHG Hotels and Resorts for the latter to become the Official Hotel Partner for ATM 2023.

Next year’s edition of the annual trade show that brings together hospitality, aviation and tourism bodies from around the world will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 1-4.

By way of the agreement, IHG will officially accommodate almost 200 international media and key industry buyers from the UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Israel, Türkiye, India, the GCC, US, Egypt and South Africa.

“Arabian Travel Market is committed to the Middle East, which has some of the most ambitious and exciting development plans anywhere in the world. This partnership with IHG presents an ideal opportunity to align one of the region’s leading hospitality groups with our unrivaled event platform. The Official Hotel Partnership is pivotal to the ongoing success of Arabian Travel Market, and the correlation between attracting quality buyers and delivering a quality host hotel experience has been a major factor in driving interest and guaranteeing the attendance of key travel industry professionals,” said Danielle Curtis, exhibition director of the ATM.

The new agreement will further enable IHG to showcase their Intercontinental branded properties in Dubai, as well as Voco Hotels, Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts and Hotel Indigo, and even host the coveted Official ATM Party.

“We are pleased to extend our long-term relationship with RX as their hotel partner for Arabian Travel Market 2023. As a regular global exhibitor with RX, we have experienced great footfall and interest at several of their shows across the world and especially at ATM. The show’s success was especially evident in 2022 as the world returned to meeting face to face, building strong personal networks and long-term business relationships,” said Haitham Mattar, IHG’s managing director for the IMEA region.

The 2022 edition of the ATM that was held in May this year attracted over 23,000 visitors. The four-day event, which doubled its visitor count from last year, assembled 1,500 exhibitors and had attendees from 150 countries.

The theme of next year’s ATM is “Working Towards Net Zero” and RX (Reed Exhibitions) the organiser of ATM, will celebrate the 30th edition of its annual event by unveiling a dedicated sustainability pledge.

“We are especially keen on the show’s theme ‘Working towards Net Zero’ as it is well aligned with IHG’s ‘Journey to Tomorrow’ – our ten-year responsible business agenda focused on our people, planet and communities,” added IHG’s Mattar.