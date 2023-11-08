The Balearic Islands Government Provides Insight Into Its New Tourism Strategy At WTM

At a press conference during World Travel Market 2023, the newly elected President of the Balearic Islands, Marga Prohens, together with the new Minister of Tourism for the Balearic Islands, Jaume Bauza Mayol, unveiled the future tourism strategy for the archipelago (which comprises of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera).

The Minister of Tourism highlighted that the new Government – elected on 28 May of this year – has combined the departments of Tourism, Culture and Sport, stating ‘the Regional Government is dedicated to promoting tourism internationally, with culture and sport playing a vital role in this endeavour’. The new administration sees this synergy as a natural progression in order to continue promoting the archipelago’s offering beyond sun, sea and sand.

The promotion of cultural and active tourism is seen as the best way in which to attract tourists during low season, thus distributing tourism throughout the year. President Prohens emphasised that ‘the conservation and preservation of our environment and our commitment to the sustainability and circularity of our tourism sector provide added value to our proposition.’

Tourism, Culture and Sport

During the press conference, which also saw senior tourism representatives from each island take part in a panel discussion, upcoming developments in the Balearic capital of Palma’s cultural offering were shared. It was announced that the Caixa de Musica – a new venue for the Balearic Islands Symphonic Orchestra – would be inaugurated in the city before 2025, and that following restoration efforts, the Llotja de Palma, the 15th century maritime trading centre has now opened as an impressive Gothic space for art exhibitions.

In relation to the evolution of tourism product, the conference saw Ibiza’s Direct of Tourism, Juan Miguel Costa, announce the collaboration between the Ibiza Council and Professional Triathletes Organisation to hold a triathlon event from 28-29 September 2024. This new highlight in the Balearic sports calendar will attract hundreds of athletes to enjoy the island’s beautiful scenery in the off-season, in addition to over 40 existing international sporting events across the islands, including the Sailing King’s Cup, Vuelta a Menorca, and Formentera Triathlon.

A new approach

The new administration announced the modernisation of its tourism planning through a new tourism law, which will put dining and wider destination offerings in the spotlight, in addition to accommodation. The Minister for Tourism also specified that the Government would be cracking down on illegal tourist offerings which compromises the quality of the destination.

Visitor arrivals and seasonal distribution

The Balearic Islands welcomed 3,284,352 UK visitors between January and September 2023, marking a 10% increase compared to the same period in 2022. ‘This season, British tourists have comprised almost 21% of our visitors, and we take immense pride in that.’ says the Minister for Tourism. ‘We are so committed to this market that we plan to enhance it in the coming years by developing cultural and sporting tourism products designed to captivate their interest.’

In terms of off-season travel, the archipelago welcomed just under 1,200,000 travellers between October 2022 and May 2023, representing a 24% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. This demonstrates the success of the Balearic Islands’ ongoing strategy to attract visitors outside of high season, when they can enjoy a quieter, more authentic side to the islands.