The Ascott signs for first lyf property in Europe

The Ascott has entered into an agreement to acquire a property in Paris for the development of the first lyf property in Europe.

lyf Gambetta Paris is set to open in 2024.

The brand is a lodging concept designed for the new generation of travellers, digital nomads, technopreneurs, creatives and self-starters.

The apartments, social spaces and experiential programmes at lyf properties are designed for guests to forge connections and to nurture a strong sense of community.

Located in a former printing house, the first lyf-branded property in Europe will be situated in Paris’ vibrant 20th arrondissement known for its galleries, cinemas, trendy cafes and restaurants, and within walking distance to the city’s tourist attractions.

The 139-unit co-living property will offer “one of a kind” double rooms; “side by side” twin rooms; “one of a kind plus” studios with kitchens; “two of a kind” paired rooms with private bathrooms and a common kitchen.

lyf Gambetta Paris was designed by Fabien Roque, a renowned interior architect specialising in the creation of hotels, luxury apartments and villa projects in France and around the world.

lyf Gambetta Paris will be less than a five-minute walk from Gambetta Metro Station, taking guests to the heart of Paris and iconic landmarks including the Louvre, Tour Eiffel and major transportation hubs such as the Gare du Nord train station.

Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport is a 25-minute drive away.