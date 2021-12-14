Emaar prepares spectacular New Year’s Eve in Dubai

Emaar is getting ready to ring in 2022 with a fantastic New Year’s Eve display that will witness a fabulous firework show, choreographed to laser, lights and music.

Aptly called Eve of Wonders, spectators across the globe are invited to see a dazzling spectacle as Emaar decorates Dubai’s skies with a display unlike any other.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the clock strikes midnight on December 31st, the spectacular pyrotechnics, light and laser extravaganza will light up the night sky in Dubai Downtown.

In line with the theme, a brand-new laser feature is making its debut at the Dubai Fountain in sync with Burj Khalifa’s stunning programme, creating a memorable masterpiece that is poised to redefine new year’s celebrations worldwide.

Whether in Downtown Dubai, watching online, or on television worldwide, the public is guaranteed a show-stopping gala event to welcome in the new year.

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said: “The UAE, and Dubai, inspire hope and optimism, and bring together a global community to shape the future. This year’s celebration is a tribute to our nation’s achievements in the past 50 years.

“It also highlights our leadership’s vision to create a new age of progress through openness and collaboration, and Emaar is proud to be part of it.”

Image: Nicolas Chavance