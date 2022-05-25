Marriott announces two new W Hotels Italy signings with W Milan - Duomo and W Naples

Marriott International has signed agreements to debut two new W Hotels in Italy with W Milan - Duomo and W Naples. Both hotels are slated to welcome guests in 2024, further expanding the brand’s footprint in the country, following the recent opening of W Rome and the signing of W Florence in 2021.

“We are thrilled to announce the signing of W Milan - Duomo with Gruppo Marseglia and W Naples with Solido S.p.A. The spirited cities of Milan and Naples have long been a destination of choice for global jetsetters, and we’re delighted to answer to the growing demand for luxury lifestyle hotels with these two significant signings,” said Gianleo Bosticco, Senior Director Development, Italy, Marriott International.

W Hotels Check into Italy’s Fashion Capital

W Milan - Duomo will bring the brand’s magnetic energy and distinctive design to the heart of Milan’s Fashion District. Situated in a prime location, W Milan - Duomo will be within walking distance of the city’s cultural landmarks including Piazza del Duomo, Teatro alla Scala and Galleria Vittorio Emanuele. Milan’s vibrant and iconic shopping street, Via Montenapoleone, is just a three-minute walk from the hotel.

First built as a bank in the 1920s, W Milan - Duomo will blend Milan’s classic grandeur with W’s bold branding and innovative programming. Led by Milan-based architects Stefano Boeri Architetti and international design firm Yabu Pushelberg, the hotel is expected to feature 166 guestrooms and 36 suites, including an Extreme WOW Suite.

Design plans for the hotel’s rooftop include the brand’s signature WET deck, offering spectacular views of the Duomo di Milano. The vistas continue with plans for an exclusive rooftop bar, W Lounge, and a signature restaurant; all complete with outdoor terraces and positioned to offer panoramic views of the city and the perfect aperitivo. Inspiring workout spaces are expected to include a 380-square-metre AWAY Spa, complete with an indoor pool and FIT fitness centre. Guests will also have access to the W brand’s iconic Whatever/Whenever® service.

“We are delighted to work with Marriott International on this exciting project, which will become a new point of reference in Milan for luxury lifestyle under the socially driven W brand. W Milan - Duomo will be an icon in the city for years to come,” said Leonardo Marseglia, Chairman of Marseglia Group.

The Majestic Bay of Naples Meets W Hotels Vibrant Energy

W Naples is set to become a buzzing centerpiece in the heart of the historical Piazza del Municipio square. The charming building, also formerly a bank, will receive a multi-million-pound renovation, with the historic façade remaining untouched playing homage to its historic past.

Old-world charm meets W Hotels’ unexpected design and innovative programming as the hotel is expected to serve as the perfect gateway to discover Naples by foot. Guests will find themselves immersed in the heart of the locally charged cultural scene with the hotel’s location just steps from the ancient Via Toledo known as the shopping street of Naples, the famed glass domed Galleria Umberto I and the prestigious UNESCO-listed, Teatro San Carlo, which is one of the oldest opera houses in the world.

W Naples will also be within walking distance of Molo Beverello Port where guests can dine al fresco with seafront views, or take a day trip to nearby Rome, Capri, Positano, or Pompei.

W Naples is set to bring together noble grandeur, culinary delicacies and couture fashion. The hotel is expected to feature 78 guestrooms, including 17 suites, several of which offer private terraces. The interior transformation will be headed up by the acclaimed Rockwell Group and design plans include a signature restaurant, W Lounge and FIT fitness center.

“We are so proud to have the W brand come to Naples. The hotel will provide a new social hub for locals and tourists alike when visiting wonderful Naples, Sorrento and the Amalfi Coast.” said Mr. Manuel d’Avanzo head of development of Solido S.p.A Group.

This announcement reaffirms the growth of W Hotels in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, where the brand currently operates 14 properties and residences, with new openings planned across the region in exciting destinations such as, Portugal, Greece, Scotland and Czech Republic.