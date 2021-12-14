Ryanair adds Knock flights to summer schedule

Ryanair has confirmed it will fly twice weekly from Birmingham to Knock in Ireland from March next year.

The carrier said the decision emphasised its commitment to the UK and the rebuilding of the local tourism industry.

Ryanair director of commercial, Jason McGuinness, said: “We are pleased to add this new route to Knock as part of our UK summer 2022 schedule, offering our customers yet another amazing European destination to choose from when planning their summer break.”

Having added over 560 new routes and opened 16 bases throughout the last 12 months, Ryanair is now looking ahead to next summer and the addition of 65 new B737 Max planes to its fleet.