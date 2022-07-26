Aer Lingus flash sale takes off from Manchester

A new flash sale from Aer Lingus for flights from Manchester has launches with super savings available on direct services.

Flights from Manchester to New York, Orlando and Barbados are now available from just £215 each way when booked as a return journey.

Aer Lingus customers can enjoy the special fares to all three destinations when booked between the 26 and 29 July, for travel between 1 September and 30 November 2022.

Holidaymakers and business travellers can expect a warm Irish welcome on the airline’s three direct transatlantic services from Manchester, with flights to Barbados launched just nine months ago for customers from the north of England.

Customers wishing to travel from other UK airports can also connect onto the US via Dublin from 11 regional airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Exeter, Newquay, Newcastle, Bristol and Leeds Bradford.

Connecting to North America with Aer Lingus via its Dublin hub, UK travellers can experience the benefit of US Immigration Pre-clearance before they depart which allows them to arrive into the US like a domestic passenger, avoiding any lengthy immigration queues.