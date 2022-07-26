First look at new food and drink coming to Disney’s BoardWalk Deli

Disney has shared a first look at some of the new food and drink that will be on offer at the upcoming Boardwalk Deli at Walt Disney World.

The new quick service restaurant replaces the existing BoardWalk Bakery, and is expected to open mid-August 2022.

Breakfast



Some of these options include an Everything Bagel Sandwich with cage-free eggs, sausage, and cheddar cheese, a Bagel Breakfast Sandwich with cage-free eggs, bacon, sweet caramelised onions, and cheddar cheese, or a Plant-based Ciabatta Sandwich with “egg” Florentine, plant-based cheese, tomato jam, and arugula that provides an exciting contrast of flavors

Lunch and Dinner

Choose from a variety of cold and hot deli sandwiches served on traditional marble rye, fluffy ciabatta or soft and springy focaccia breads. As with the breakfast bagels, all breads are baked fresh in-house.

The signature Italian Sub is built with layer upon layer of thinly sliced capicola, sopressata, and pepperoni with provolone, arugula, tomato, arugula pesto, and mayonnaise on fresh-baked ciabatta bread. The savory Warm Pastrami Reuben is a classic deli staple, with generous rolls of thin-sliced warm pastrami topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye bread.

For a plant-based twist on a classic favorite, the Veggie Crunch Muffaletta is stacked with cured and pickled root vegetables, an olive-giardiniera tapenade and plant-based cheese, served on focaccia.

You can also opt for a Roasted Chicken Sandwich with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli served on ciabatta or the Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Tomato Soup –a classic guest favorite.

To round off your meal, add a whole dill pickle, made in-house with the perfect amount of crunch and tanginess. All of the sandwiches are served with a side of house-made chips, creamy coleslaw, or soup.

Bakery Items

Cannolis are filled to order in a crispy shell with a creamy blend of mascarpone cheese, ricotta, and shaved dark chocolate, with a hint of lemon zest and a touch of Mickey. The Blueberry Scone is made with crème fraiche and topped with pearl sugar.

Northeastern classics include the New Jersey Crumbcake, a moist cake with a thick cinnamon-crumb topping, or the iconic New York-style Half-moon Cookie topped with rich chocolate ganache and buttercream.

For pastry-lovers, there is the delicate chocolate-dipped Cream Puff, hand-piped with silky custard, and the Raspberry Danish layered with velvet custard, fresh raspberries, and sugar crumble. The warm and gooey Cinnamon Yummies make a return. Lastly, there are some tried-and-true classics like cookies, Brownie Cheesecake, brownies, the Cookies & Cream Cupcake, and the 50th Anniversary Celebration Cupcake.

Drinks

The beverage lineup includes organic wine spritzes by Ramona in flavors of dry grapefruit, blood orange, and meyer lemon. Craft cocktails are also available including Social Hour: Sunkissed Fizz, a bright and juicy vodka fizz that balances notes of ripe fruit and crisp citrus or the Prizefighter, a bold and refreshing Collins built around the classic combo of whiskey and peach.