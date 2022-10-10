Thailand is ready to host ‘TBEX Asia 2022’

Thailand is ready to welcome world’s travel bloggers, content creators, and influencers from around the world to TBEX Asia 2022, which will take place on the beautiful island of Phuket and the surrounding provinces from 15-18 November, 2022, with the theme “Diversity of the South: Phuket and Beyond”.

The staging of TBEX Asia 2022 follows Thailand’s full reopening to international tourism with travellers to the kingdom no longer having to show proof of vaccination or ATK test results, and being able to enjoy a longer length of stay, effective from 1 October, 2022.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said “TBEX Asia 2022 is a fantastic opportunity for travel bloggers and influencers the world over to reconnect in person post-pandemic and see some of the wonderful travel experiences – existing and new – on offer in Thailand. The kingdom is again welcoming visitors with open arms with the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign.”

The TBEX Asia 2022 theme reflects precious art, cultural diversity, a variety of destinations and activities, and the Southern Thailand lifestyle, particularly that of Phuket.

This is the second time Thailand is hosting the TBEX, having hosted the first Asian edition of the show in 2015 in Bangkok, which drew nearly 700 participants from around the world and generated resulting exposure to over 142 million people.

The spectacular main venue for TBEX Asia 2022 is Angsana Laguna Phuket, which is part of Asia’s first integrated resort Laguna Phuket on beautiful Bang Tao Bay.

The event programme for the four days of 15-18 November comprises a variety of Pre-BEX tour programmes and the conference itself, including a workshop, keynote addresses, breakout sessions, and speed networking.

On 19 November, the various 2-night/3-day fam trips to destinations beyond Phuket will begin – these being to Songkhla and Phatthalung, Krabi, Phang-nga, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Lampang.

Registration to TBEX Asia 2022 for content creators (producers of blogs, videos, podcasts, and traditional media) and DMOs, tour operators, hoteliers, OTAs, travel brands, and PR and marketing suppliers, can be done at www.tbexcon.com/Asia-2022.