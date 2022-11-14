TAT launches ‘Amazing Thailand NFTs’ new tourist experience

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched the ‘Amazing Thailand NFTs’ new tourism experience, offering tourists Digital Art NFTs via the YAKS application at 5 landmarks with privileges to travel and explore more, from today until 14 December, 2022.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “This Amazing Thailand NFTs brings our NFT products – Nature to keep, Food to explore, and Thainess to discover – into actual trips and offers new experiences in line with the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign. The initiative is also part of the drive to create a ‘new tourism ecosystem’ towards a more sustainable industry.”

Tourists can participate in the Amazing Thailand NFTs project by downloading the YAKS application available for Android and iOS. They can scan the QR code at the kiosks available at 5 major tourist attractions – China Town, Wat Arun, Giant Swing, and Siam Square all in Bangkok, and the Ancient City in Samut Prakan – to get a random Amazing Thailand NFT item.

Designed under the key message of ‘Travel to Earn, Earn your experiences’, the Amazing Thailand NFT items combine the real world and the Blockchain world, with the artwork integrated into the tourist destination. There are 3,999 Amazing Thailand NFT items at each location.

Tourists can collect one Amazing Thailand NFT item per person per location, each comes with different offers. After collecting at least 3 items from visiting 3 locations, they can unlock all privileges for air fare discounts, hotel discounts, food and beverage discounts, and other travel offers.

In addition, tourists can get a welcome Amazing Thailand NFT item upon arrival at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. There are also 3,999 items at the TAT Information Counter located on the Second Floor, Gate 3.