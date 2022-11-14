easyJet and easyJet holidays celebrate World Kindness Day by surprising passengers with free flights

easyJet and easyJet holidays have celebrated World Kindness Day by creating special moments for its customers in the airport, surprising unsuspecting travellers with easyJet return flights and easyJet holidays vouchers.

World Kindness Day has been observed annually across the globe for over 30 years and this year easyJet is spreading a simple message: it’s easy to be kind.

With the help of a hidden camera and an actor who just can’t stop losing things, easyJet crew have been giving back to passengers who show their kindness to reunite the airline’s actor with their lost passport while making their way through the airport by surprising them with free flights and holidays vouchers, with over 400 routes to 104 destinations from the UK across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East to choose from.

Among those who received a gift was Philippa who was overwhelmed to be presented with an easyJet holidays voucher before returning home. She said: “It was a wonderful surprise to receive an unexpected gift from easyJet for an act of kindness that comes naturally to me. It gave me even more pleasure because I was on way home from visiting my father who was in ICU, so this was a real lift and I am so grateful, being kind should never be difficult, it should be within us all.”

Robert Birge, Chief Customer Officer for easyJet said:

“A warm welcome and great service are what our brilliant easyJet crew are famous for, so we loved taking the opportunity this World Kindness Day to surprise our fantastic customers as they headed off on their travels with a particularly special welcome from our crew, to celebrate their everyday acts of kindness.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Euan Hendry, Senior First Officer at easyJet said:

“We were delighted to be able to spread some kindness to our fantastic customers in Liverpool for this year’s World Kindness Day and are proud to be part of our easyJet celebration to recognise and celebrate acts of kindness, no matter how small.”