TAP has already carried more customers on its Brazilian routes in 2023 than all of last year

TAP Air Portugal celebrates reaching new heights, as the carrier records a 23% rise in customer traffic on its South American routes, already surpassing last year’s total figure.

The airline has already flown more than 1.6 million customers to and from TAP’s 11 popular Brazilian destinations, highlighting the demand for transatlantic travel to South America.

In September 2022, the carrier had operated 1,318 flights to and from Brazil, flying 97% of the total number of all customers flown in 2019 between Brazil and Europe, outlining TAP’s importance to customers travelling in and out of the region.

Brazil is one of TAP’s priority markets and the airline will continue to invest in its product offering to ensure it remains the leading airline connecting it with Europe.

TAP has been considered the leading airline from Europe to South America for 10 consecutive years by the World Travel Awards, a recognition of the carrier’s excellent service.

TAP also recently announced its record breaking 2024 schedule, which will make it even easier for UK customers to take a break in Brazil.

It will operate a record 91 flights a week from Lisbon and Porto (an average of 13 per day), reaffirming TAP as the leading airline connecting Brazil to Europe.

The Airline files directly to São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belém, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Fortaleza, Natal, Maceió, Porto Alegre, Recife and Salvador, in addition to connecting Porto to São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. In total, there are 11 cities in Brazil (13 routes, from Lisbon and Porto) that TAP connects directly to Europe.



For more information about TAP’s routes and fares, please visit flytap.com