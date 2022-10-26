TAP HAS A NEW WINE LIST WITH EXCLUSIVELY PORTUGUESE WINES

TAP Air Portugal has introduced a new wine list that includes an exclusive selection of Portuguese wines from the country’s main producing regions.

The new wine list, which will be offered to TAP customers until 2024, includes a selection of 43 wines from eight different regions, representing 24 expertly sourced local producers.

Over the two-year contract, TAP will purchase from these local producers and is expected to serve more than one a million bottles of Portuguese wine on board the airline’s flights over this period.

TAP’s new wine list was selected by a panel of top Portuguese and international wine specialists, seeking to ensure the best wine experience and most variety for each customer.

As a national ambassador, TAP works to promote Portuguese products and the best Portugal has to offer.