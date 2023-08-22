nhow London Offers Complimentary Dog Afternoon Teas to Celebrate International Dog Day

In celebration of International Dog Day, due to place on August 26, Minor Hotels’ upper-upscale design-led property in East London, nhow London, will be treating all four-legged guests staying on August 25 and 26 to a complimentary dog afternoon tea* for a tail-wagging celebration.

Renowned for treating furry guests as VIP guests (Very Important Paws) with meticulously curated dog-friendly rooms (also cat-friendly) that include plush bedding, toys and welcome treats, the chefs at nhow London will prepare an extra special assortment of homemade cupcakes with cream cheese frosting, frozen peanut butter bites, calming treats and a puppuccino for the special day… as well as tea or coffee and a muffin for the paw-rents too.

Room prices start from £200 per night this weekend (August 25 to August 27).

Opened in January 2020, nhow London has 190 rooms and is conveniently positioned in the heart of East London, between the City, Islington and Shoreditch, and just a ten minute walk from Old Street station.

Embedded amongst some of London’s trendiest neighbourhoods, nhow London embodies the concept “London Reloaded” and plays with the contrasts between tradition and innovation, featuring bold and fresh design ideas throughout, with inspiration taken from British icons such as the Royal Family and London landmarks. This contemporary take includes a Big Ben rocket sculpture in the lobby and unconventional images of past monarchs in the bedrooms.

Finally, sustainability is a driving force at nhow London and the property has recently been selected as a finalist at the Green Collection Hotel of the Year award competition organised by Global Hotel Alliance.

For further information visit www.nhow-hotels.com/en/nhow-london/

*One complimentary dog afternoon tea per dog.