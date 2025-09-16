TAP LAUNCHES NEW ‘AIRSPACE’ CABINS WITH XL OVERHEAD BINS

TAP Air Portugal has launched its new ‘Airspace’ cabins in its fleet, with more space for luggage and greater comfort for passengers. The new A321neo, named António Sérgio, is now part of the TAP fleet and made its maiden commercial flight today between Lisbon and Warsaw. It is the first of 20 aircraft with the new cabin that the company will receive by 2029.

The new cabins offer greater comfort and space for passengers, with larger luggage compartments (XL bins), customisable LED ambient lighting and more spacious toilets. The design aims to provide a more modern flight experience, with clean lines and interfaces accessible to all customers, including those with visual impairments.

The new XL bins have 37% more volume and allow for vertical loading of bags (eight instead of five per bin), making it easier to access and store carry-on luggage. The cabin can thus hold 130 pieces in the case of the new A320neo and 194 in the case of the A321neo.

The lighting system now allows for various configurations to adapt the cabin atmosphere to different phases of the flight. All seats on the new A321 are equipped with USB-A and USB-C sockets. The toilets are also larger and feature Braille signage, making the cabin more accessible for visually impaired passengers.

TAP Air Portugal will integrate 20 new aircraft with the ‘Airspace’ cabin by 2029, including ten A320neo and another ten A321neo. This latest aircraft carries a total of 221 passengers, 102 in Business/Economy Extra and 119 in Economy.

