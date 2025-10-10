Portugal Stopover grows 74 percent in the first half of the year

From January to June 2025, more than 193,000 TAP Air Portugal customers added the Portugal Stopover to their travel options, reflecting a 74% increase over the same period last year. This means that during this period, 5% of tickets issued by TAP worldwide included the Portugal Stopover option.

In June, the percentage of tickets issued with the Stopover program increased to 9%. Specifically, 12.7% of tickets from Brazil and 6% from the United States included the program.

As part of its commercial strategy, TAP continues to actively promote the Portugal Stopover program in Europe, where many customers include this option in their travel plans.

The Portugal Stopover Program allows TAP customers to include a free stopover in Lisbon or Porto for up to 10 days on their outbound or return flight. It also offers the possibility of visiting a second region of the country during their stopover, with a discount of 25% on any flight within Portugal.

As part of the program, customers have access to discounts and special offers at more than 150 partners throughout the country, with a wide range of options, including hotels, restaurants, activities, tours, museums, cultural venues, shops, and much more.

ADVERTISEMENT

TAP’s Portugal Stopover is a way to promote Portugal’s regions and tourist destinations, contributing to increased national tourism revenues.