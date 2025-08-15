TAP Air Portugal Partners with Revolut for Seamless Payments & Rewards

TAP Air Portugal, the leading Portuguese airline, has announced a new strategic partnership with Revolut, the global fintech with over 60 million customers globally, and more than 11 million in the UK. The collaboration will introduce Revolut Pay as a secure one-click checkout option for customers in the UK and Portugal.

Revolut Pay, Revolut’s innovative payment solution, allows customers in the United Kingdom and Portugal to book flights on the TAP website in seconds, without the need to enter their payment details. By clicking Revolut Pay at the checkout on the TAP Air Portugal website and mobile app, customers can purchase their flight seamlessly and securely in a matter of seconds, approving the payment via their Revolut app, protected by a passcode or biometrics.

With over 2 million global Revolut Pay users, the technology offered by Revolut Pay allows TAP Air Portugal to maximise conversion rates, with an average authorisation rate of 98.5% and card abandonment rates less than 10%. Partners can also accept payments in 33 currencies with the payment solution and settle funds within 24 hours.

João Frias, Head of Payment Strategy & Fraud Prevention, TAP Air Portugal, stated, “We are constantly focused on enhancing our customers’ experience at every stage of their journey and the payment moment is a key part of that. This partnership with Revolut allows us to offer a fast, secure, and modern payment option, while reinforcing our digital innovation strategy. With Revolut Pay, we are simplifying the booking process and delivering greater convenience to our passengers.”

Alex Codina, General Manager of Acquiring at Revolut, said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with TAP Air Portugal, a carrier that shares our commitment to innovation and enhancing the customer experience. In the travel sector, payment processes can often be inconvenient. Our goal with Revolut Pay is to simplify this, making it as seamless and secure as possible for travellers to book their flights. This partnership with TAP Air Portugal allows us to build the future of payments in the industry together .”

Revolut Pay customers are also able to earn RevPoints - Revolut’s loyalty programme to reward customers. From now until the 12th of September, customers who pay for TAP Air Portugal flights using Revolut Pay can earn 10 times more RevPoints on their purchases, to redeem for airmiles, stays or experiences (T&Cs apply). RevPoints can also be redeemed for full or partial discounts on future Revolut Pay transactions. Additionally, Revolut Pay integrates a Buyer Protection Policy, ensuring that quick checkouts and ease of use do not come at the cost of consumer security. Customer details are protected by Revolut Secure, which encrypts and stores them safely, preventing sharing across various merchants or external sites.

Revolut Pay includes a Customer Protection Policy that ensures that fast payments and ease of use do not compromise your security. Customer data is encrypted and protected by Revolut Secure, preventing sharing between companies or third parties.