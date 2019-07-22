British Airways welcomes first Airbus A350 to Heathrow

British Airways’ first Airbus 350, registration G-XWBA, touched down at London Heathrow earlier.

The plane features the airline’s newest generation business class seat, the Club Suite.

The airline is set to take delivery of 18 A350s, with four of the new aircraft joining the fleet before the end of the year.

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways director of brand and customer experience, said: “We are delighted to welcome the first of our A350s to the fleet.

“This aircraft marks a significant and exciting milestone in our £6.5 billion investment programme and is even more special as it comes with our new Club Suite.

“Our customers are going to love the space, light and comfort on board.”

The newly branded Club Suite offers direct-aisle access, a suite door for greater privacy and luxurious flat-bed seats in a one-two-one configuration.

The A350 promotes a feeling of well-being, space and calm due to its reduced noise levels, high ceilings and ambient lighting which is intended to compliment the time of day and outside light.

As well as a new 56-seat Club World cabin, the three-cabin A350 features the latest World Traveller Plus cabin (56 seats) with new furnishings including a plush new pillow and warm quilt, new amenity kits and an enhanced service and an improved dining experience.

The World Traveller (economy) cabin offers 219 seats.

Customers will also benefit from high-speed Wi-Fi, allowing travellers to browse the internet on their personal electronic devices.

During phase one in August, the first A350 aircraft will start some short-haul flying between London and Madrid to allow the airline’s teams to perfect their customer service delivery and familiarise cabin crew with the aircraft layout.

In phase two, which starts during September, the aircraft will begin long-haul flying to Dubai, followed by services to Toronto, Tel Aviv and Bangalore this year.

During this period another three A350 aircraft will join the British Airways fleet and two Boeing 777 aircraft will also be retrofitted with the new cabin.

At the start of 2020 phase three will begin which will see British Airways rolling out its Club Suite on further long-haul aircraft across the network.