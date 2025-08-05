Boarding Pass and TAP Miles&Go Card now available on Samsung Wallet

TAP Air Portugal has become the launch airline for Samsung Wallet in Portugal. The partnership with Samsung allows the national carrier to offer new digital features that make its customers’ journey simpler, faster and safer.

TAP customers using Samsung devices can now take advantage of exclusive features on the Samsung Wallet, allowing various types of digital information to be stored and used practically and securely - from boarding passes to credit and debit cards, digital keys and more. All this is supported by Samsung Knox security technology, which guarantees advanced data protection and biometric authentication.

Passengers flying with TAP, who use Samsung devices, can:

• Add TAP boarding passes directly to the Samsung Wallet;

• Save the TAP Miles&Go card, facilitating access to the loyalty program.

Commenting on the development, Sara Walter de Freitas, Digital & eCommerce Director at TAP Air Portugal, commented that “At TAP, we continue working to ensure that digital innovation is increasingly at the service of a fluid, integrated and customer-centric travel experience. The partnership with Samsung represents another step in our mission to simplify every stage of our passengers’ journey - from buying a ticket to boarding and managing their TAP Miles&Go account.

“This integration reinforces our commitment to digital solutions that combine convenience, security and modernity, and is aligned with our goal of placing TAP at the forefront of digital transformation in the aviation sector.”

Nuno Almeida, Head of B2B at Samsung Portugal, added that “The expansion of Samsung Wallet’s functionalities in Portugal is a concrete step in our vision of a simpler, more practical and safer future for everyone. By integrating this service into the Samsung ecosystem, we reinforce our commitment to meaningful innovation that improves people’s lives.

“The service we are offering today with TAP aims to facilitate a unique experience where the Samsung Digital Wallet is present from the very first moment, with the purchase of the ticket, the integration of the boarding pass and the accumulation of miles with TAP Miles & Go, all in a single app. We want to evolve the physical wallet, transforming it into a digital solution that combines convenience, security and modernity, always with the user at the centre of our decisions.”

TAP Air Portugal was voted as World’s Leading Airline to Africa 2024, World’s Leading Airline to South America 2024, Europe’s Leading Airline to Africa 2024 and Europe’s Leading Airline to South America 2024 by the World Travel Awards