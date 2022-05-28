SWISS offers new pre-selection meal option for Business Class travellers on long-haul flights

SWISS now offers Business Class travellers on its long-haul services the option of pre-selecting their inflight meal online free of charge ahead of their departure. In addition to the main dishes featured under the familiar ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ programme, customers have four further meals to choose from on long-haul flights from Switzerland. The pre-orders can be placed up to 36 hours before the flight’s scheduled departure.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is further enhancing the air travel experience for Business Class guests on its long-haul services from Switzerland. With effect from today, such travellers can now pre-select their main inflight meal before they depart. The new option offers guests both a wider range of meal choices and the guarantee that they will be able to enjoy their preferred meal on board. The new pre-selection option is available with immediate effect for all long-haul flights from Zurich or Geneva from 1 June 2022. The meal desired can be selected free of charge via the separate swiss.com/preselect booking link within four weeks of and up to 36 hours before departure. SWISS is the first airline in the Lufthansa Group to offer the new service.

A varied selection of eight main meals

SWISS’s long-haul Business Class guests can choose from a wide and varied selection of eight main inflight meals. In addition to the four dishes featured in the current cycle of the ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ culinary programme, four further meals are offered. Three of these draw their inspiration from Swiss cuisine: a ‘Züri Geschnetzeltes’ (sliced veal in cream sauce), meatloaf with morel sauce and perch fillets with lemon butter. The fourth is a red vegetable curry with basmati rice from Zurich’s Hiltl vegetarian restaurant, SWISS’s long-standing culinary partner. The current ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ menu offers a main-meal selection of beef tenderloin with peppercorn sauce, herb-stuffed chicken, pikeperch fillet with lemon beurre blanc or the vegetarian option of Singapore noodles with vegetables which also comes from Hiltl, the world’s oldest vegetarian restaurant.

SWISS guests in all classes of travel can still pre-order special meals (depending on the flight) such as kosher or gluten-free options. Such meals can be ordered free of charge, either when booking the flight or later via the Service Center.