eDreams ODIGEO outperforms market

eDreams ODIGEO (www.edreamsodigeo.com), Europe’s largest online travel company, the largest globally in terms of flights outside of China and one of the largest European e-commerce businesses, today reports its results for Q4 and the year ended 31 March 2022.

With 247 websites and apps in 44 countries, 21 languages and 37 different currencies on one central platform, eDreams ODIGEO (eDO) now covers 80% of the global travel market.

Throughout FY22 we have seen the travel market improve and recover significantly, eDO outperformed the market (and its competitors) by a significant margin, and we positioned ourselves for future success with our innovative approach including the first and leading subscription programme in travel – Prime – which today[1] has 2.9 million members, triple that of a year ago.

Dana Dunne, CEO of eDreams ODIGEO said:

“Throughout FY22, we have continued to make strong progress in revolutionising travel and reinventing the travel experience through the ongoing success of our global, leading subscription model, Prime and pre-eminent worldwide position in flight bookings. We have gained market share, further enhanced our proposition and continue to thrive as a global business.

We see immense potential, for example 225 million households alone in Europe that we have targeted to become Prime customers. We know we will reach our targets for 2025 and this will represent a significant milestone while bringing substantial value to all our stakeholders.

FY23 has started very well indeed with travel markets opening as the pandemic subsides. eDreams ODIGEO is optimally placed and in pole position to take advantage of the undoubted desire to travel and the continued digitalisation of our markets. With FY23 volumes continually at record levels, significantly above 2019, and Prime membership continuing to rapidly grow, we are confident of future success.”

