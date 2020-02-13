Swiss takes delivery for first A320neo

Swiss International Air Lines has taken delivery of its first A320neo aircraft at a ceremony in Hamburg, Germany.

It is the first of 25 A320neo planes ordered by the carrier.

The A320neo family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines, Sharklets and cabin efficiency enablers, which together deliver 20 per cent fuel savings.

With more than 7,300 orders received from over 110 customers since its launch in 2010, the A320neo family has captured some 60 per cent share of the market.

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services.

In 2019 it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000.