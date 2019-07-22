Swiss-Belhotel International to add two new Queenstown properties

Swiss-Belhotel International is expanding its operations in New Zealand with the signing of two hotel developments in Queenstown.

The company will launch two new operations in the Kiwi market in late 2020, with the launch of Swiss-Belhotel & Residences Queenstown, and the younger, more value-conscious brand Zest Queenstown by Swiss-Belhotel both opening at the same time.

Swiss-Belhotel International already operates ten Zest properties in Indonesia and this will be the first Zest to open in New Zealand.

Expansion in Australasia will see the company take investment positions through property ownership, management rights and leases, as well as management contracts.

The group is currently working with several international investment funds to grow the capital structure of Swiss-Belhotel International.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will enable the group to take advantage of further investment opportunities in growing markets, such as New Zealand and Australia.

These developments are part of the continuing strategic expansion of Swiss-Belhotel International in New Zealand, supporting the growing tourism numbers in this market.

“We have real confidence in the tourism industry in New Zealand – particularly in Queenstown, which requires new infrastructure to keep up with visitor demand,” stated Gavin Faull, chairman of Swiss-Belhotel International.

“We are committed to looking at further opportunities in the local market.”

The hotel management company is also in discussion with developers in Australia and will be making announcements regarding hotel developments within the next six months.

Owned and operated by New Zealander Gavin Faull, Swiss-Belhotel launched its first hotel in Queenstown in 2013 with Swiss-Belresort Coronet Peak.

It then expanded into Auckland in 2016 with the opening of Swiss-Belsuites Victoria Park and further with the acquisition of Swiss-Belsuites Pounamu Queenstown in 2017.

The new properties will increase the company’s Australasian offering to eight hotels.

Swiss-Belhotel International currently has 150 hotels and projects in 22 countries around the globe.

With five properties in New Zealand expected by the end of 2020, the local market is currently a critical part of the group’s development.