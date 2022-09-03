Strong Typhoon Hinnamnor prompts evacuation orders in Okinawa

Powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor continues to approach Okinawan islands, with strong winds prompting local authorities to order evacuations and airlines to cancel flights.

Okinawa’s Miyakojima and Ishigaki cities instructed residents concerned for their homes on Saturday to evacuate to shelters before winds intensified, according to separate notices by local authorities. Japan Airlines said on Saturday it canceled 56 flights, affecting about 3,230 passengers, while ANA Holdings canceled 44 flights on Saturday and 22 for Sunday.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of about 148 kilometers per hour and gusts of around 210 kph, according to the Meteorological Agency. Those speeds are expected to accelerate over the course of the weekend, intensifying the danger from the winds.

Taiwan earlier Saturday issued a warning, while South Korea expects the typhoon to pound its southern island of Jeju on Monday or Tuesday. The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned it could be one of the most destructive typhoons ever to hit the nation.

Japan’s Skymark Airlines also canceled 14 flights Saturday and nine for Sunday.

