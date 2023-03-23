Steigenberger Icon Hotels welcome new managers: Guntram Weipert and Friedrich von Schönfeldt

The Steigenberger Icon Grandhotel Handelshof Leipzig is managed by Friedrich von Schönfeldt since 01 March 2023. Von Schönfeldt succeeds Guntram Weipert, who moved to the Steigenberger Icon Parkhotel Düsseldorf as General Manager on 01 March 2023.

Josef Dolp, COO at Deutsche Hospitality: “The two Steigenberger Icon Hotels are among our most prestigious hotels. Guntram Weipert has continuously risen through the ranks of Deutsche Hospitality over the past years and has proven himself as an excellent General Manager. For Friedrich von Schönfeldt, the new position is a well-earned career advancement. I congratulate them both from the bottom of my heart.”

Guntram Weipert held positions along the way at St. Regis, Four Seasons, Hyatt and Hilton, before joining Steigenberger Hotels in 2008. Initially working as Rooms Division Manager, he was first appointed General Manager at what was back then Steigenberger Hotel in Gstaad in 2014. From there he moved on to Steigenberger Zurich before becoming General Manager at Steigenberger Icon Grandhotel Handelshof in 2019. He has now taken up the post of General Manager at Steigenberger Icon Parkhotel in Düsseldorf, a position he has held since 1 March.

Friedrich von Schönfeldt‘s hotel career began with an apprenticeship as a hotel management specialist at Four Seasons Berlin. From there, his trajectory took him to New York, Doha, Mumbai, Cairo, Beirut, London and Dubai, mainly under the banner of Four Seasons and Hyatt. He has also received a degree in International Hotel Management from Hotel School Hamburg. He has been working as Hotel Manager at Steigenberger Icon Frankfurter Hof since 2020. He has been General Manager of Steigenberger Icon Grandhotel Handelshof since 1 March 2023.