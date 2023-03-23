Wolseley Hospitality Group brings European grand café tradition to Bangkok with pop-up Café Wolseley

The Wolseley Hospitality Group, owner and operator of some of London’s best-loved restaurants including the famed The Wolseley on Piccadilly and The Delaunay in Aldwych, is bringing its distinguished European fare to Bangkok for a limited time.

From 18 April 2023, Café Wolseley, the group’s first venture outside London and a reference to its London flagship, will delight Bangkok gastronomes and foodies in European grand café tradition when it opens at Madison Restaurant at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel for three months.

The eatery combines British heritage with European grandeur and serves Wolseley classics together with new additions. Diners can expect a menu brimming with classic European fare, from Dressed Dorset Crab of fresh picked English crab with brown crab mayonnaise and lemon; to The Wolseley’s Coq au Vin of five-day marinated, red wine braised chicken with pancetta, pearl onions and button mushrooms; and Crème Brûlée of muscovado caramelised set vanilla custard.

Starter highlights include Petit Plateau de Fruits de Mer, a selection of oysters and shellfish from Rungis Market in Paris served on crushed ice with lemon and shallot vinegar; Steak Tartare of hand chopped rump steak enhanced with a spicy relish, cornichons, and capers; and Escargots à la Bourguignonne au Pastis of escargots in the shell, garlic, and parsley butter, finished with Pernod.

A Wolseley menu staple of egg dishes include Omelette Arnold Bennett, a parmesan glazed flat omelette with smoked haddock, cream, and parmesan; and Soufflé Suisse, a twice cooked cheese soufflé with mushroom and parmesan cream sauce and chives.

On the main course menu, classic dishes from Scotland to England and from Germany to Hungary include Goulash and Spätzle, a diced beef casserole with pancetta, peppers, tomato and hot paprika, finished with sour cream and gherkins; Pan-roast Fillet of Loch Duart Salmon, a Scottish salmon fillet pan-roasted in the oven with wilted spinach and a lobster bisque sauce; Wiener Holstein, a pork schnitzel with a fried egg, anchovies and a lemon and caper butter; and Whole Native Lobster, a steamed whole English lobster with sea vegetables, parsley butter and medium cut chips.

The sweet course is deliciously presented with classic Apple Strudle of spiced apples and dried fruits encased in filo pastry with a calvados cream; Mixed Berry Pavlova of light and chewy meringue filled with fresh seasonal berries with a strawberry compote, strawberry purée, and whipped cream; and Coupe Lucian of pistachio, hazelnut and almond nougatine ice creams, whipped cream, and butterscotch sauce.

Café Wolseley in Bangkok is helmed by chef David Stevens, Group Executive Chef at The Wolseley Hospitality Group and former Head Chef at The Wolseley in London. The native Australian’s illustrious culinary career took him from Michelin-starred establishments including Fleur de Sel in England; Chateau de Montreuil in France; and Dolder Grand in Switzerland to The Ivy in London before starting his own business, Proof is in the Pudding. Stevens joined The Wolseley in London in 2013 as Head Pastry Chef before becoming Head Chef in 2017.

Café Wolseley is located in the Parichart Court at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel and is open Monday through Saturday for lunch from 12h00 to 14h30 and for dinner from 18h00 to 22h30, and on Sundays for dinner from 18h00 to 22h30. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Anantara Siam on telephone 02 431 9497 or email [email protected]