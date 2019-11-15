Staywell signs for new Park Regis Jeddah

StayWell Holdings has announced a new hotel in Saudi Arabia with the signing of its first property in Jeddah.

The newly signed Park Regis hotel is located in the heart of Jeddah city – a port-side commercial hub with a fascinating history dating back to the seventh century.

The city serves as a gateway for pilgrimages to the Islamic holy cities Makkah and Medina.

The move follows Staywell Holdings’ development of a Park Regis Makkah – where two hotels are currently under construction and Park Regis Riyadh scheduled to open in 2020 - cementing the brands presence in Saudi Arabia.

Simon Wan, president of StayWell Holdings, said the Middle East is a key development area for the company, with this hotel signing further strengthening the Park Regis brand’s profile and reputation in the region, while paving the way for further expansion.

“The opening of this new property demonstrates StayWell Holdings’ commitment to expanding our diverse network of properties and our portfolio of brands globally, but more specifically, within key destinations in the Middle East,” Wan said.

“As our third hotel across all three major cities in Saudi Arabia, Park Regis Jeddah solidifies our footprint in Saudi Arabia, and serves as a building block for us to further expand our suite of brands into key cities within the region.”

The hotel offers a central base for business and leisure travellers to explore the Jeddah region, with the location strategically placed adjacent to the Old Makkah highway and within proximately to Government buildings and consulates, as well as Education establishments.

Park Regis Jeddah features 144 comfortable sized rooms and suites with standard guest rooms 35-45 square metres, allowing many suites to accommodate families as well as solo travellers and couples.

The hotel features modern facilities including two restaurants, wedding and banquet facilities, meeting rooms, resort-style and children’s swimming pools, a spa and gymnasium.