Star Alliance Raises S$200,000 for Charity Through 25th Anniversary Run

Star Alliance, the world’s largest network of global airlines, saw more than 1,000 people hitting the track at its charity run along the Kallang River on the morning of October 9, 2022.

Held as part of celebrations for the Alliance’s 25th anniversary and the first year since the opening of its Singapore office, the event raised S$200,000 in support of healthcare personnel working on the front lines against Covid.

Runners were flagged off by local paralympian archer Nur Syahidah Alim, CEO of Singapore Airlines Goh Choon Phong and CEO of Star Alliance Jeffrey Goh. Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Transport, Sustainability and the Environment, graced the event as guest of honour.

Star Alliance also held a highly anticipated lucky draw for runners, giving out sponsored travel and leisure prizes worth more than S$80,000. These included business class air tickets on Star Alliance member carriers like Singapore Airlines, United, Air Canada and ANA, hotel stays at the Pan Pacific and Parkroyal Collection, as well as Marina Bay Sands dining vouchers.

The event was supported by platinum sponsors NEC and Tata Consultancy Services, as well as other partner companies, member airlines and friends of Star Alliance.