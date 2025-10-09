Spain, a Destination for Cultural, Nature, and Gastronomic Activities and Experiences

Cultural activities remain the star product in Spain’s tourism offering, although travellers—especially international visitors—show strong interest in active tourism, nature, and gastronomy. This is one of the main conclusions of the report Radiografía de la oferta y demanda de actividades y experiencias en España (Mapping Activities and Experiences Supply and Demand in Spain), presented at the 5th Turespaña Convention in Cáceres by Mabrian, the global travel intelligence and tourism advisory partner.

This is the first study to provide a comprehensive analysis of the online market for tourist activities in Spain. For this report (available for free download), Mabrian examined supply and demand trends for experiences marketed through major online activity platforms (Civitatis and GetYourGuide) across Spain’s 17 autonomous communities, using data from June, July, and August 2025.

“This segment of the ancillaries’ market plays a decisive role in shaping a destination’s positioning. It reflects both the richness of Spain’s tourism offer and the commitment of regional and local entrepreneurship initiatives, as well as the tourism product and service development policies our country embraces,” said Miguel Sanz, General Manager of Turespaña.



A Highly Concentrated Map of Opportunities

Mabrian’s data reveals that 43.6% of all online activities and experiences available in Spain are concentrated in cultural tourism, linked to local heritage and the arts. This is followed by active tourism (21.4%), nature (19%), and gastronomy (12.4%).

Key subcategories include cultural and natural heritage activities, adventure tourism, and wine and gastronomic experiences. Smaller segments include wellness activities, nightlife, and family-friendly plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

When analysed by autonomous community, two trends emerge. Specialized offerings dominate in some regions, reflecting their distinct territorial characteristics—for example, cultural activities in Madrid Region and Castilla-La Mancha; nature experiences in the Balearic Islands; active tourism in the Canary Islands and Aragón; and gastronomy in La Rioja and the Basque Country. On the other hand, regions such as Andalusia and Catalonia, feature a more diversified set of offerings.

The report also highlights a strong geographic concentration of activity offerings: 88% of Spain’s online experiences are concentrated in Andalusia, Catalonia, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, the Valencian Community, and Madrid. These are followed by the Basque Country, Galicia, and Castile and León. The remaining regions each account for 1% or less of the total online activity supply.

High Traveller Satisfaction Points to Diversification Opportunities

From a traveller profile perspective, the report identifies couples (36.7%) and families (36%) as the main demand segments for activities available in online platforms. Groups account for 17%, and solo travellers for 10%. Destinations attracting the highest share of couples include Extremadura, La Rioja, and Castilla-La Mancha, while Murcia, Navarra, and Aragón lead in family demand.

The analysis also explores demand behaviour in both the domestic market and five key international markets: the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and the United States. Cultural experiences lead demand in the domestic, Italian, and U.S. markets. However, in other major European markets (the UK, Germany, and France), nature and active tourism experiences surpass cultural offerings in popularity.

Another key finding concerns traveller satisfaction. Overall satisfaction with Spain’s online activity offerings is excellent, with an average rating of 9.3 out of 10. US travellers gave the highest ratings (9.5), followed by British, German, and Italian visitors (9.3). French travellers and the domestic market scored slightly lower, at 9.2, just below the national average (9,3).

The most highly rated experiences include shopping (9.5/10), gastronomy and wellness (9.4/10). These categories achieve high satisfaction levels despite being less represented in terms of supply compared to cultural or active offerings. Moreover, active tourism experiences (9.4/10) are also among the best rated among the analysed markets.

“Understanding the tourism activities and experiences market through comprehensive and up-to-date data provides a global perspective of this crucial link in Spain’s tourism value chain,” explained Carlos Cendra, Partner and Marketing & Communications Director at Mabrian, part of The Data Appeal Company – Almawave Group.

“This intelligence is key to designing more effective strategies, aligning experience offerings with travellers’ actual interests. This, in turn, enhances traveller satisfaction and maximises the economic impact of tourism spending across all autonomous communities,” Cendra emphasised.



