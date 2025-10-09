InterLnkd and Viasat to offer targeted onboard shopping to airline passengers

InterLnkd has partnered with Viasat to offer the provider’s airline customers access to AirMall – the first full-scale digital inflight shopping mall – giving carriers a new way to monetise their onboard Wi‑Fi investment. Viasat is a global leader in satellite communications providing inflight broadband connectivity to more than 60 airlines worldwide.

Announced at the World Aviation Festival in Lisbon, the agreement will see AirMall available on Viasat’s Connected Partner Platform, which hosts curated applications, allowing Viasat airline customers to opt in to a global retail channel that connects travellers to more than 20,000 brands in the air.

Barry Klipp, CEO of InterLnkd, said: “Our partnership with Viasat allows us to introduce AirMall to a global family of connected airlines at speed. It gives carriers a unique and powerful way to monetise real passenger behaviour in flight – turning the Wi-Fi portal into a digital retail channel that offsets the costs of providing connectivity on board.”

Nathan Clapton, VP of Inflight Media at Viasat, added: “Many airlines are keen to find smart, scalable ways to earn revenue from inflight connectivity, especially as demand for the Wi-Fi onboard accelerates globally. Through our partnership with InterLnkd, airline partners can choose to push the boundaries of inflight retail without heavy IT investment – delivering a stronger passenger experience while driving new revenue.”

The collaboration enables Viasat’s airline customers to choose to activate AirMall seamlessly using their existing portal infrastructure and deploy it quickly across their fleets, with no additional onboard hardware or software required.

Unveiled earlier this month, InterLnkd’s AirMall is a white-label retail solution that offers tailored product recommendations, flexible post-flight delivery, and loyalty integration – all without onboard stock or added crew workload.