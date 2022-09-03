South Africa’s Hazendal Wine Estate to Open Luxury Hotel in 2023

South Africa’s Hazendal Wine Estate is set to open a hotel in 2023. Set alongside the 18-hole golf course and overlooking a reservoir and the Bottelary Hills, the Hazendal Hotel will enhance guest experiences at the wine estate.

The Hazendal Hotel will offer 34 guestrooms and suites set around a central courtyard, with room categories ranging from inter-leading Luxury Rooms to Junior Suites with private terraces and plunge pools. The inter-leading Luxury Rooms are ideal for families, with both teen and toddler recreation spaces. The adjacent Wonderdal Edutainment Centre will offer a supervised experience for children between the ages of five and 13. The hotel’s Presidential Suite will offer 1,313 square feet of living space besides a large outdoor deck and a private pool.

The Hazendal Hotel will also house a restaurant and bar, along with a cigar lounge. Adjoining the hotel will be a new Pro Shop for the golf course, allowing guests to walk directly from the hotel onto the course.

The hotel will offer four treatment rooms—one of which can accommodate couples’ treatments—alongside a mani-pedi studio, relaxation space and a health-focused “dry bar” offering restorative non-alcoholic refreshments. Good to know: The hotel will also have an event space capable of hosting up to 200 guests.

Hazendal has appointed the Mantis Collection—recently acquired by Accor—to operate the Hazendal Hotel. Founded in 2000 by conservationist Adrian Gardiner, the Mantis Collection operates 18 properties across eight countries, each focused on delivering experiential hospitality within the context of sustainable travel.

Sustainability is another thread that runs throughout Hazendal Wine Estate, from the use of solar energy and advanced technology water treatment plants supply to wetland rehabilitation, and that same commitment to earth-friendly development extends to the double-story hotel. Sustainability has also been built into the very design of the hotel, with utility spaces and non-guest areas facing west, to act as an insulation buffer to the harsh western sun. In addition, the use of skylights and other architectural elements enhance the use of natural light, while solar glass has been treated with low-emission glazing to improve the energy efficiency of the building.

The hotel is located alongside the existing Babushka Deli and Marvol Gallery, which are housed in buildings dating back to 1781 and efforts were taken to ensure the contemporary structure of the new hotel integrates seamlessly within the historically important Werf precinct.

The Hazendal Hotel is due to open to guests in the fourth quarter of 2023.