Hungary: Half of Spas May Close Due to Energy Costs

Due to the increase in energy prices and the decrease in the number of guests, up to half of Hungarian spas may close from the fall to the first half of next year, according to the president of the Hungarian Bathing Association, Zoltán Kántás

“In addition to the increase in energy prices, we must also expect a significant decrease in guest traffic,” Kántás said, pointing out that many people from the countries east of Hungary took advantage of the rich bathing opportunities available here.

However, in recent months, the number of visitors has decreased by 20-50% compared to expectations.

Tourism, including the spa industry, went through an extremely tough two-year epidemic period this year and was about to recover from the crisis when the war broke out in Ukraine and energy prices skyrocketed.