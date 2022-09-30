South African Airways is not losing its route rights

South African Airways (SAA) assures its customers that the airline is not losing its route rights. SAA continues to operate its current network and schedule with 6 regional and 3 domestic destinations. Currently, the airline has deployed additional capacity on the Cape Town route to meet demand and we have increased the aircraft size on the Harare route.

SAA made representation to the International Air Services Licensing Council (The Council) on its current route allocation and the decision by the Council to review some of the frequencies on the routes that the airline is currently not serving.

SAA continues to ramp up its operations by bringing in additional equipment into the fleet. The first addition arrived on 27th September 2022. SAA has taken delivery of an Airbus 320 which allows the airline to continue to gain momentum with the intention to resume full regional and international services.

There is no doubt that SAA still retains a high brand equity and customer loyalty, demonstrated by successfully operating six in-demand routes on our Continent, high occupancy rates on domestic routes, and robust increase of Voyager members.

In addition to SAA’s own operations, customers can select to fly destinations with SAA’s codeshare partners on Emirates, Air Mauritius, LAM Mozambique, Egyptair, Ethiopian, Singapore Airlines and Kenya Airways. All SAA and codeshare flights can be booked on the SAA website www.flysaa.com at competitive rates. Customers and voyager members can be assured that SAA will be adding more codeshare partners in the coming months.

SAA is a proud member of the 24 member airlines network, Star Alliance, which prides itself as being the world’s largest global airline alliance. Star Alliance claimed World’s Best Airline Alliance title at the Skytrax 2022 World Airline Awards. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 10,000 daily flights to almost 1,200 airports in 184 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partners Juneyao Airlines and THAI Smile Airways