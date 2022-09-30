Etihad Airways to host Arab Air Carriers’ Organization AGM

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, will host the Arab Air Carriers’ Organization (AACO) 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM), to be held in Abu Dhabi from 24 to 26 October.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, welcoming senior aviation leaders and decision-makers with the participation of 34 airlines from across the region, as well as international and regional organisations in the aviation sector.

His Excellency Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Etihad Aviation Group, stated: “We are proud Etihad Airways is hosting the upcoming AACO Annual General Meeting for the second time since 2011. This highlights the vital role airlines have in supporting the economic development of the region, which became more evident with the challenges the pandemic imposed on the aviation industry.

“The AGM is an opportunity to highlight the achievements we have accomplished together as an industry over the past years, as well as a chance to strengthen the existing cooperation on issues of common interest.”

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Hosting the upcoming AACO AGM rounds off a great year, when we reported the most successful financial results for H1 our business has achieved in its history and were named the Environmental Airline of the Year for our relentless efforts in the drive for sustainability.

“Thanks to the aviation infrastructure we have in Abu Dhabi, and to our continuous business transformation plan, we come out of the crisis with more flexibility and readiness to operate our business and connect our communities. The AGM will be an ideal platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise and recognising best practices to keep pace with the rapid developments of the aviation world.”

The AGM will host working sessions and discussions on strategic matters and challenges in the aviation sector in the region.

The Arab Air Carriers’ Organization (AACO) is a regional association of Arab airlines, established in 1965 within the Arab League of States framework, aiming to enhance cooperation between Arab airlines while raising safety and quality levels.