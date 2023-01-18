Snow worries if you fly to Finland with Finnair

With snow in short supply this winter, skiers can be sure of finding plenty of the fresh powder in Finland to enjoy the best of the ski season.

From Lapland to Lakeland, Finland’s ski snowbound season is long and usually lasts from November all the way through to April. Be they beginners or advanced, skiers of all levels will find the perfect slope on Finland’s fells and long hills, while thrill seekers can head off-piste to explore the Finnish winter wilderness.

Flying to Finland with Finnair couldn’t be easier either, with services from Heathrow, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin direct to Helsinki. Finnair then offers smooth and easy transfers between flights from as little as 35 minutes, allowing you to swiftly fly north.

Ylläs, Lapland



The biggest ski resort in Finland, Ylläs is home to 500km of skiing trails for cross-country or trek skiing. For a truly unique experience, visitors can book into the Lapland Hotels SnowVillage to enjoy a magical night in a hotel made from snow and ice.

How: Snow suites at Lapland Hotels SnowVillage start from €350 per night.

Nearest airport is Kittilä with return Finnair flights from London starting at £254 (including all taxes and charges)

Ruka, Lapland

One of Finland’s most renowned ski resorts, Ruka is located in the northeast of Finland. Its northern location promises fantastic snow on its 39 diverse slopes and cross-country ski trails. During the winter season, Ruka Ski Resort is open for approximately 200 days and offers a packed events calendar during peak season of light festivals, rail jams and ski competitions.

How: Standard rooms at Scandic Rukahovi start from €150 per night.

Nearest airport is Kuusamo with return Finnair flights from London starting at £254 (including all taxes and charges)



Iso-Syöte, Lapland

Iso-Syöte is just below the Arctic Circle and conveniently located between four airports (Oulu, Kuusamo, Rovaniemi, and Kemi). The resort is surrounded by the breathtaking Syöte National Park and offers many adrenaline pumping winter activities, in addition to skiing on its 17 slopes for cross-country skiing, biking and snowshoeing.

How: Standard rooms at KIDE Hotel by Iso-Syöte start from €125 per night.

Nearest airport is Kuusamo with return Finnair flights from London starting at £254 (including all taxes and charges)

Himos, Lakeland

Just a three-hour drive from the Finnish capital Helsinki, Himos is one of the most popular ski resorts in southern Finland. The resort’s 26 slopes and over 100km of well-groomed ski tracks will suit both beginners and more advanced skiers.

In addition to skiing, adventurers can experience dog-sledding or skating on natural ice or visitors can slow down in the nearby Sauna Village to learn the history of the Finnish tradition and experience a genuine smoke sauna.

How: Standard double rooms at Himos Hotel start from €135.

Nearest airport is Jyväskylä with return Finnair flights from London starting at £228 (including all taxes and charges)