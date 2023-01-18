Yas Island Starts the New Year with Exciting Early Bird ‘Stay and Play’ packages

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub, is kicking off 2023 with a remarkable early bird offer for its Stay and Play packages, delivering a truly superb holiday experience.

Yas Island and its world-class theme parks, experiences and attractions were recognised with seven awards in the globally renowned World Travel Awards in 2022. In addition to scooping the accolade of ‘World’s Leading Theme Park Destination 2022’, Yas Island received the flagship ‘Middle East’s Leading Tourism Development’ award for the fourth consecutive year, testament to the global reputation Yas Island as the leisure and entertainment hub. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi was yet again named the ‘World’s Leading Theme Park 2022’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Theme Park 2022’, while the Emirati-themed waterpark Yas Waterworld, was recognised as ‘Middle East’s Leading Water Park 2022’ and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, was named as ‘Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2022’. Across the awards, the record-breaking adventure hub CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, boasting the world’s largest indoor flight chamber and the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall, was awarded the accolade of ‘Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction 2022’.

Holidaymakers can book the package between 9 – 30 January 2023 for stays until 31 March 2023* and enjoy access to up to three award-winning theme parks, complimentary room upgrades as well as lucrative dining and spa discounts.

Available to book via www.yasisland.com, guests can choose from the Island’s leading hotels at Yas Plaza – Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island. Guests who book a minimum stay of two nights will receive two days of unlimited theme park access to any of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi starting at AED 707 per adult per night for two adults on sharing basis.

In addition, guests will receive a complimentary room upgrade to the next room category, a 15% dining discount on all restaurants across Yas Plaza Hotels and 15% spa discounts on selected treatments.

Home to magical adventures and awe-inspiring entertainment, as well as incredible theme parks and attractions, outstanding motorsports, an award-winning golf venue and world-class hospitality services, Yas Island is a destination like nowhere else.

For more information about Yas Island or to book a stay, visit www.yasisland.com