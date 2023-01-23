SkyTeam Upgrades Innovative App for Elite Plus, First and Business Class Customers

SkyTeam, the global airline alliance, has upgraded its innovative SkyPriority Panel Audit App for Elite Plus, First and Business Class customers. Travelers can now complete quick surveys rating their experience of 750 airport lounges, including SkyTeam-branded lounges in Dubai, Istanbul, Santiago de Chile, Sydney and Vancouver, as well as review SkyPriority touchpoints at more than 970 airports.

Free to download from Google Play and the App Store, available in 16 languages and with a loyal community of users, the app empowers SkyTeam’s top travelers to share feedback at every step. Whether dropping a bag or waiting to board, each review takes less than 60 seconds and customers can add comments and photos.

“Customer insight is key. That’s why we have upgraded our innovative app to put more tools at customers’ fingertips, so they can tell SkyTeam what they think of each touchpoint on their airport journey,” said Christian Oberlé, SkyTeam’s Chief Experience Officer. “This combination of feedback and technology means we can work closely with our members to deliver a reshaped travel experience that exceeds customer expectations.”

How SkyTeam’s SkyPriority Panel Audit App works:

Elite Plus Frequent Flyers, First and Business Class customers download the app to their mobile phones and register

As they navigate the airport, they use the app to answer speedy ‘yes/no’ surveys or add more detailed reviews and photos

Information is fed back to relevant member airlines and lounge teams

Audits are entirely voluntary

The SkyPriority Panel Audit App is available in Arabic, Czech, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Dutch, English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese.

Launched in March 2012, SkyPriority is an award-winning series of aligned priority airport services for Elite Plus, First and Business Class customers and is offered by every SkyTeam member at 970+ airports worldwide. Services include priority at check-in,​ bag drop, airport ticket offices, transfer desks, security and immigration (where available), boarding and baggage collection.

