voco Hotels: The Fastest-Growing Brand in IHG’s Premium Portfolio with 10 New Openings in 2022

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies with more than 6,000 destinations across 18 brands, is celebrating recent successes and upward momentum for voco hotels – an emerging brand that already is the fastest-growing within its premium portfolio.

With 10 new openings in 2022* bringing its global total to 41 hotels, and an additional 34 in the pipeline, voco hotels continues to extend its presence with more exciting growth planned in 2023.

Launched in 2018, voco hotels maintain the local character and history of an independent hotel while also delivering the quality and reassurance of a respected global brand. The premium brand’s impressive growth in the Americas includes recently opened hotels voco Chicago Downtown, voco The Cadence in Niagara Falls, and the brand’s Mexico debut with voco Guadalajara Neruda. They also join some of the brand’s flagship properties in sought-after destinations including voco Times Square South New York and voco St. Augustine – Historic Area.

The region also will welcome exciting new properties in development across the U.S. (in Destin, Fla., Laguna Hills, Calif., College Station, Texas, and Flushing, N.Y.) and Mexico (in Querétaro and Saltillo).

Julienne Smith, Chief Development Officer, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “voco hotels has quickly become a successful growth story within our premium portfolio. With more than 9,000 rooms in our global pipeline, we are excited to introduce voco’s distinctive charm to more guests around the world and welcome more owners into our upscale, yet efficient operations model. We look forward to continuing our momentum into 2023 and beyond.”

voco hotels also is a key driver of IHG’s overall growth in the conversion space. With a design and operational framework conducive to conversion, the brand empowers owners to carry through their own unique visions for their property while maintaining its legacy and historical connections to the surrounding community.

Beyond celebrating its own successes, voco hotels’ rapid growth and customer experience are capturing the attention of the larger hospitality arena. The brand recently received multiple accolades at the 2022 World Travel Awards, including “Leading Premium Hotel Brand” honors for Europe, the Middle East and the world respectively.

To learn more, or to book, visit www.vocohotels.com or use the new IHG One Rewards mobile app.