Six Senses London scheduled to open in 2023

Six Senses has unveiled plans for its debut property in the UK, scheduled to open in London in 2023.

Residing in the former art deco department store Whiteleys, in Bayswater, the hotel will comprise 110 guest rooms and suites, as well as a Six Senses Spa.

The guest rooms will start from 33 square metres and celebrate the building’s origins, while making space for modern living.

There will also be 14 branded residences available to buy.

Owners will have access to privileges that come with a Six Senses home, including bespoke interior design, concierge service, dining, housekeeping and wellness programming.

With its proximity to Hyde Park and Kensington Palace, Bayswater in west London is recognised for its streets lined with grand terraces of white stucco houses and garden squares.

Whiteleys takes its name from visionary entrepreneur, William Whiteley, who opened his first drapery shop in Westbourne Grove in 1863.

A little over a decade later, the shop had grown to a department store described as “an immense symposium of the arts and industries of the nation and of the world”.

Once a vibrant destination that formed the focus for the surrounding residential neighbourhood, Whiteleys was then redeveloped in the 1980s into a shopping centre with a cinema and bowling alley.

It subsequently closed its doors in December as its popularity diminished.

The redevelopment of Whiteleys is headed by a Meyer Bergman-advised fund, with the residential real estate developer Finchatton as development manager.

In collaboration with the British architectural firm, Foster + Partners, renowned for its eco credentials and responsible design approach as architect, this historic landmark will become a sensitively restored mixed-use development.

The original Grade II façade, central courtyard and dome will all be preserved, as will the majestic internal staircase (modelled on the La Scala opera house in Milan), which features as the centrepiece on the ground floor of the hotel.