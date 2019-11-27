Qatar Airways adds Edinburgh frequency as part of European growth

Qatar Airways has announced the launch of double-daily flights from Edinburgh, Scotland, in the new year; an increase from ten to 14 flights per week.

The airline also revealed new Mediterranean destinations will join its network in the first half of 2020, with more to be announced in the coming months.

Qatar Airways will add 66 weekly frequencies to 20 existing destinations in its network due to strong market demand and the recent deliveries of more fuel-efficient aircraft.

The airline will be the first Gulf carrier to begin direct flights to Santorini, its fourth destination in Greece after Athens, Mykonos and Thessaloniki, with services to begin on May 20th.

Flights to Dubrovnik, Croatia, the airline’s second destination in Croatia after Zagreb, will start on April 20th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s announcements follow just one day after the inaugural service to Gaborone, Botswana that marked the ninth new destination launched by the airline in 2019.

The airline also reconfirmed Osaka, Japan will join the airline’s network in 2020, with the inaugural flight departing on April 6th.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are pleased to announce Santorini, Greece and Dubrovnik, Croatia will be joining our global network in 2020.

“We are committed to offering our passengers as many seamless one-stop connection choices as possible. With the addition of these new routes, our network will expand to 170 passenger destinations, further consolidating our position as one of the world’s most connected airlines.”