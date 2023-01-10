Explore the Wide Open Spaces and Unique Attractions of Nebraska with the 2023 State Travel Guide

Travelers seeking inspiration on where to go and what to do on their next trip can now check out the 2023 Official “Not-At-All What You Thought” Nebraska State Travel Guide.

“Our state has a lot to offer, and the Travel Guide gives people a taste of that,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “Besides wide-open spaces and plenty of outdoor adventure, Nebraska is also family-friendly, has unique stops, delicious local cuisine and a variety of attractions.”

If you’re planning a trip to Nebraska, the Nebraska Travel Guide is a helpful resource. Through beautiful pictures, vivid descriptions, and, of course, some quirkiness and humor (to maintain the same tone as the state’s viral tourism campaign, “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone”), it highlights the things to do all across the state. This year’s guide features road trip ideas for families, foodies, the outdoors, agritourism destinations and more!

The cover features a drone image of the Niobrara National Scenic River that spans much of the northern Sandhills region of the state. The National Park Service manages the riverbed in partnership with the public and private landowners on the river. There are so many ways to explore the Niobrara River Valley, like floating and hiking to the state’s tallest waterfall at Smith Falls State Park.

In 2022, the Nebraska Tourism Commission printed 200,000 copies of the travel guide and distributed them to all 50 states and numerous countries. Travel Guides were also part of a newspaper insert program in target advertising markets like Minneapolis, Chicago and Madison, Wisconsin.

Check out the fun experiences Nebraska has to offer for yourself and order the free 2023 Travel Guide here. https://visitnebraska.com/request-travel-guide

An online version is also available to download here. https://issuu.com/digital_pubs/docs/23ne_ovg_eguide

Guides can also be found at visitor centers and tourism destinations across the state.

The Nebraska Travel Guide is an annual publication produced by the Nebraska Tourism Commission and Miles Partnership.

For more information about travel, events and unique destinations in Nebraska, order your free travel guide today at VisitNebraska.com. Then stay connected with Nebraska Tourism on our Visit Nebraska Facebook page, on Twitter, on Pinterest, on Instagram and on YouTube.