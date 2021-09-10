Silversea Cruises to return to Antarctica sailing

Silversea Cruises has reached an agreement with the Chilean authorities to depart from Punta Arenas for its winter Antarctica season.

Silver Cloud and Silver Wind will set sail from the port, while a third Antarctica-bound ship, Silver Explorer, will continue with its scheduled plan to depart from Puerto Williams from November.

“Leading the return of cruising in Antarctica, as facilitated by our agreement with the Chilean government, represents our commitment to delivering unforgettable travel experiences for our guests,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea president.

Guests Silver Cloud and Silver Wind will now fly into Santiago, Chile, where they will enjoy an overnight hotel stay before flying into Punta Arenas the next day to embark the ship.

Guests embarking Silver Explorer will do so in Puerto Williams.

Silversea is also offering an Antarctica Bridge, which will see travellers fly directly from Punta Arenas to King George Island in Antarctica.