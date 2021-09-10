Emirates further boosts South Africa schedule

Emirates has announced that it will be expanding its operations in and out of South Africa, boosting its schedule to 28 weekly flights by October.

This is the largest weekly schedule to South Africa from the airline since the start of the pandemic, which aims to bring more competitive choices for customers wishing to visit Dubai.

The ramp up of operations will see double daily flights to Johannesburg, including the introduction of Emirates’ A380 on one of the daily flights, in addition to daily services to both Cape Town and Durban.

The new frequencies and capacity increases across all of the airline’s gateways in South Africa are effective from October 31st.

From January, Emirates will serve Johannesburg with double daily A380 services.

With South African Airways (SAA) resuming operations on September 23rd, Emirates is set to revive its strategic partnership and cooperation with the country’s flag carrier.

With the revival of the SAA partnership, Emirates is strengthening its footprint across South and southern Africa to four interline and codeshare partnerships, including Airlink, Cemair and FlySafair.