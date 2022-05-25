Signature Aviation opens private aviation terminal at Birmingham Airport

Signature Aviation, the world’s largest private aviation terminal operator, has announced the opening of its newly constructed private aviation facility at Birmingham Airport (BHX) in the United Kingdom. The opening marks the full revival of Signature Birmingham following a flood affecting its previous 1930’s era terminal building.

The greenfield construction represents Birmingham’s newest and best-appointed Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facility, featuring a 222 sq. m. building replete with traveler lounge space, refreshment area, and a passenger security screening checkpoint. The terminal also includes a dedicated pilots lounge, and an electric vehicle charging station. Furthermore, Signature Birmingham will continue to offer the consistent, expert line service for which it is renowned for visiting aircraft.

“Signature rapidly mobilized to operate from a temporary facility immediately following the damage to our previous FBO; however, this opening solidifies our ongoing commitment to our customers and the Birmingham Airport as we look to the future,” said John-Angus Smith, Managing Director for Signature EMEA. “We’re thankful for the support of Birmingham Airport Ltd in helping to reestablish Signature’s presence at the airport.”

“The newly built FBO in Birmingham reflects the resilience of our team and the importance of this location within our EMEA network” shared Daniel Myles, Area Director UK. “General aviation continues to be a commercial driver to both the airport and Birmingham city, and we look forward to greeting attendees of the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Women’s UEFA Football Championship this summer.”

Construction of the new facility lasted 12 weeks, with interior fit and finishing taking an additional four weeks.

