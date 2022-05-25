Qatar executive steals the limelight on the opening day of EBACE 2022

Qatar Executive was in the spotlight during the opening day at the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) 2022, exhibiting its ultra-modern Gulfstream G650ER aircraft. The flagship jet operated from London Luton Airport to Geneva, Switzerland using a high blend of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and is currently on display for spectators to tour and experience first-hand.

Qatar Airways Group is committed to continuing to invest in the most technologically advanced aircraft, and is collaborating with the wider industry to support the deployment of new technology, drive innovation and encourage the use of recognised SAF at an affordable commercial scale towards a more sustainable air transport.

EBACE is the annual meeting place for the European business aviation community and is taking place in Geneva, Switzerland between 23-25 May 2022.The exhibition brings together business leaders, government officials, manufacturers, flight department personnel, avionics firms, fractional providers, charter/lease companies and all manner of people involved in nearly every aspect of business aviation.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are excited to once again be back at EBACE, Europe’s leading business aviation show, showcasing Qatar Executive’s most technologically advanced aircraft. Having flown the G650ER to Geneva using SAF, reflects Qatar Airways Groups’ commitment to working on its environmental sustainability goals.”

H.E. Mr. Al Baker added: “Over the last year, Qatar Executive has witnessed exceptionally strong growth in response to increased demand from clients who require the very best, supported by the world’s most modern and efficient aircraft, and complemented by luxurious interior fittings and a world-leading service, both on the ground and in the air.”

Qatar Executive is the world’s largest owner-operator of the Gulfstream G650ER – one of the most coveted jets due to its remarkable range capabilities, industry-leading cabin technology, fuel efficiency and unparalleled passenger comfort. The G650ER aircraft is the fastest ultra-long range business jet in the industry. The jet is renowned for its incredible 7,500 nautical mile range, industry-leading cabin technology and unparalleled passenger comfort.

In November 2021, Qatar Executive took an aircraft delivery flight, using drop-in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), establishing another milestone for Qatar Airways Group and reaffirming its leadership to fly one of the most advanced fleets in the sky. As the global launch customer, Qatar Executive is excited for its planned deliveries of the brand-new Gulfstream G700 aircraft, which are capable of operating using 100 per cent SAF.

In August 2021, the private jet charter division of Qatar Airways Group showcased the world’s first Gulfstream G700 in Doha, Qatar. Equipped with the all-new Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines and an advanced high-speed wing design, the G700 is able to fly at record-breaking speed and range with outstanding fuel efficiency, promoting sustainable business aviation. The G700 will be the latest addition to Qatar Executive’s state-of-the-art fleet of long-range and ultra-long-range aircraft. The executive charter service provider has ordered 10 of the world’s largest business jets and will take delivery of the very first aircraft off the Gulfstream assembly line in Georgia, U.S., in 2022.

Qatar Executive’s fleet includes 12 Gulfstream G650ERs - with three additional jets planned for delivery in 2022, three Bombardier Global 5000s, one Bombardier Global XRS, one Airbus A319ACJ and another Airbus A319 Air Ambulance aircraft, making the current fleet 18 strong.



A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

Qatar Airways also became the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax. This follows the success of Hamad International Airport as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These awards provide assurance to passengers across the world that the airline’s health and safety measures are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment.

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 140 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, currently named the ‘Best Airport in the World” by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.